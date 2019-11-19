Oil slides as Russia reportedly may not seek deeper cuts at OPEC meeting

Crude oil benchmarks are on track for their fifth decline in the past seven sessions amid fresh worries about excess supply ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data scheduled for release tomorrow; U.S. WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) -2.3% to $55.73/bbl, Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) -1.8% to $61.32/bbl.

Also, Reuters reported that Russia was unlikely to agree to deeper cuts in oil production at next month's OPEC meeting but could commit to extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia.

And doubts about appetite for the Saudi Aramco IPO are being interpreted as a sign of weakness about the oil market.

For the second straight day, the S&P energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the stock market's biggest loser; among individual names, CRC -10.6% , CHK -8.3% , SWN -4.3% , MPC -4% , HFC -3.3% , NBR -3.2% , OXY -2.6% , VLO -2.5% .

