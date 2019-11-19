Nikola claims EV battery breakthrough

Nikola says it has developed a new battery that has a record energy density of 1.1K watt-hours per kg on the material level and 500 watt-hours per kg on the production cell level.

The upshot is that the new battery technology could increase the range of current EV passenger cars to 600 miles from 300 miles with little or no increase to battery size and weight. The technology is going to displayed to the public sometime this fall.

"This is the biggest advancement we have seen in the battery world," says Nikola CEO Trevor Milton.

Nikola says it's in discussions with customers for truck orders that could fill production slots for more than ten years and propel Nikola to become the top truck manufacturer in the world by revenue.

The trucking industry in general has been exploring electric and self-driving truck initiatives.

