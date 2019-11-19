Halliburton layoffs driven by 'stark reality' of energy pricing, CFO says

Halliburton's (HAL -1.2% ) headcount reductions this year have been driven by stark realities of the energy market that have caused a "total reorganization of the value chain," CFO Lance Loeffler tells the Houston Business Journal.

"We don't want to stack crews today that aren't earning their cost of capital. That's not what we’re in business to do," Loeffler said. "We're doing that today because that is the stark reality of what pricing has done."

Some of the headcount reductions also come from efforts to cut costs, the CFO says, but "How do you do that? Sometimes that means less people, sometimes it means the application of more technology... We're never going to have a completely robotic pressure pumping crew, but are there ways that we can work more efficiently?"

Loeffler says it remains to be seen whether the trend of layoffs will continue.