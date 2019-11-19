T-Mobile moves not enough to address concerns - New York AG

Current sentiment on T-Mobile (TMUS -1.2% ) and Sprint (S -1.6% ) relies heavily on prospects for the multistate lawsuit challenging the deal - and the latest news from the lead plaintiff doesn't signal any peace.

New York Attorney General Letitia James indicated during a vaping press conference that the latest moves from T-Mobile - an offer to provide free wireless broadband access to 10M underserved students, and offer a $15/month data plan - don't yet resolve her concerns over the deal, Bloomberg reports.

“Our case again against T-Mobile is an antitrust violation," she says. "Obviously we are concerned with anti-competitive behavior and so providing benefits are good, but it does not address the antitrust violations."