Vertical Research expects Allison Transmission to break out

Vertical Research Partners sees an opportunity for investors with Allison Transmission (ALSN +0.8% ).

"Smoother cycle swings, cost flexibility, standout margins, comfortable leverage, strong free cash flow, share gains, pricing power and a steep valuation discount all argue for significant upside," writes analyst Joseph O'Dea.

O'Dea notes ALSN shares are trading at just 9X the 2020 free cash flow estimate vs. 15X for CMI and 18X for PCAR. "This despite free cash flow as a percent of revenue at 23% for ALSN vs CMI at 8% and PCAR at 7%," he observes.

The firm hikes its rating on Allison to Buy and lifts the price target to $60, while pointing out that there is a case to be made that shares could run to $70. The average sell-side PT on ALSN is $49.21.