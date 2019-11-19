House releases answers from big tech queries

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee releases the answers sent as part of its antitrust probe of four tech giants.
Google (GOOG -0.3%)(GOOGL -0.4%) denied favoring its services over competitors, saying "the vast majority" of search clicks go to non-Google sites. The company also said results from YouTube aren't given greater weight than rival video platforms.
Facebook (FB +1%) admits cutting off third-party apps like Twitter's Vine for replicating key FB functionalities, but didn't provide details on the removal of the apps Phhhoto, MessageMe, Voxer and Stackla.
Amazon (AMZN +0.4%) says it uses data on third-party merchants for vague "business purposes," but denied using the data to help launch or price private label products.
Apple's (AAPL -0.4%) answers covered items that are generally known, like its App Store cut. The company also said it spent "billions" to build its Google Maps competitor.
