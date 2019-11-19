House releases answers from big tech queries

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee releases the answers sent as part of its antitrust probe of four tech giants.

Google (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) denied favoring its services over competitors, saying "the vast majority" of search clicks go to non-Google sites. The company also said results from YouTube aren't given greater weight than rival video platforms.

Facebook (FB +1% ) admits cutting off third-party apps like Twitter's Vine for replicating key FB functionalities, but didn't provide details on the removal of the apps Phhhoto, MessageMe, Voxer and Stackla.

Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) says it uses data on third-party merchants for vague "business purposes," but denied using the data to help launch or price private label products.