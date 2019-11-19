Building permits rise to highest level since 2017

Building permits jumped 5.0% M/M to 1.461M units in October, the highest level since May 2007, with the strongest gains in the Northeast.

In that region, the number of permits increased 19.5% in October vs. September, with permits for single-family units rising 6.5%.

In the South, the number of building permits increased 5.6% M/M, its highest level in more than 12 years, with permits for single-family units rising 2.8%.

September building permits were revised upward to 1.391M (from 1.387M).

Most homebuilder stocks didn't jump on the news.