Building permits rise to highest level since 2017

Building permits jumped 5.0% M/M to 1.461M units in October, the highest level since May 2007, with the strongest gains in the Northeast.
In that region, the number of permits increased 19.5% in October vs. September, with permits for single-family units rising 6.5%.
In the South, the number of building permits increased 5.6% M/M, its highest level in more than 12 years, with permits for single-family units rising 2.8%.
September building permits were revised upward to 1.391M (from 1.387M).
Most homebuilder stocks didn't jump on the news.
iShares Dow Jones US Home Construction ETF (ITB -0.5%) and SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB -0.7%); by company, D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8%), KB Home (KBH +0.7%), PulteGroup (PHM -0.3%), Toll Brothers (TOL -0.7%), Lennar (LEN -0.3%).
