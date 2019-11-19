Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.61M (-8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.