Abiomed defends Impella after critical study; shares ahead 5%

Abiomed (ABMD +4.8% ) is up on double normal volume after its medical office issued its review of two observational studies presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions that questioned the value proposition of its Impella heart pump.

The company says the analysis is flawed, citing the limitations of the data source, the absence of distinction between common adverse events, the fact that Impella patients are sicker with greater baseline risks and the exclusion of the costliest intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) patients who escalated to other therapies.

It also asserts that the conclusion is "aggressive" considering that administrative coding data cannot delineate between adverse events common to high-risk patients and device-related events.