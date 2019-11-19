Google Assistant launches personalized news playlists

Google Assistant (GOOG -0.4% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) launches Your News Update, which pulls audio stories from publisher partners based on a user's interests and location.

The average update will be around an hour and a half, starting with brief updates on the day's top stories before delving into two- to three-minute stories tailored to the user.

Your News Update is currently available in English for users in the United States. International expansion is planned for next year.

Earlier this year, rival Amazon launched long-form news from select partners to offer a deeper dive than its popular Flash Briefing news snippets.