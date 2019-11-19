Loonie dips as Bank of Canada official points out uncertainties

The loonie weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after a Bank of Canada official comments on global uncertainties.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (FXC -0.4% ).

"While we do not forecast a recession as the most likely outcome, the trade war and high levels of global debt could cause financial stress around the world," said Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins in a speech at the International Finance Club of Montreal.

"An increase in uncertainty or bad news about trade could trigger an economic downturn," she added.

Still, Wilkins said that Canada's economy and financial system are well-positioned should "a storm arrive".