Encana shareholder to vote against move out of Canada

Encana (ECA -4.4% ) shareholder Letko, Brosseau & Associates says it will vote against the company’s plan to move from Canada to the U.S.

ECA "argues that new U.S. index fund investors would replace Canadian shareholders," says Letko Brosseau, which owns a ~4% stake in the company. "That expectation is at best speculative, and is outweighed by the certainty of forced sales by, and significant losses for, Canadian investors."

The plan to re-domicile to the U.S. is "contrary to Encana's best interests and reflects a profound absence of concern for the protection and enhancement of shareholder value," the shareholder says.