H&P downgraded at Argus as drilling industry weakness seen persisting

Helmerich & Payne (HP -0.8% ) edges lower after Argus Research downgrades shares to Hold from Buy and cuts its FY 2020 earnings forecast to $0.75/share from $2.04/share.

Argus analyst Bill Selesky says HP shares have been hurt by the persistent oil price volatility and lower capital spending among its E&P customers, which also has cut demand for the company's oil rigs and led to declines in utilization rates and declining margins.

Selesky believes the weak industry conditions will persist for "at least the next several quarters."

HP's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.