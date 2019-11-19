AMD launches 7nm GPU for workstations; shares +4%

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are up 4.2% after the company launches its 7nm Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card, which is aimed at 3D designers, architects, and engineers.

The Radeon Pro W5700 is powered by AMD's RDNA architecture and offers 1.25x the instructions per clock compared to the previous generation.

Pricing and availability: The W5700 retails for $799 and is available starting today from select retailers.

The company will release several 7nm products over the next six months across all AMD markets. Cowen expects the products to "drive above-consensus growth, share gains, margin expansion and AMD share appreciation."