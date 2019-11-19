Ford's electric SUV impresses Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse digs into Ford's (F -0.6% ) reveal of its Mach-E electric SUV.

"We walked away from the unveil solidly impressed – the vehicle marks the first real milestone in Ford’s increased emphasis in electrification, and is arguably the most radical product entry we’ve seen from Ford in recent years," writes analyst Dan Levy.

"This is a key step in the right direction for Ford and the broader US auto industry to remain relevant in electrification. Yet, as Tesla has been until now the only game in town in the US EV market, the ultimate proof-point of success for the Mach-E will be whether it can challenge Tesla for share in the US EV market… far from guaranteed."

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on Ford and price target of $12 vs. the sell-side average PT of $10.13.