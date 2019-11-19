CA fracking block punishes CRC and Berry Petroleum

Shares of California Resources Corp. (CRC -30% ) and Berry Petroleum (BRY -16.3% ) collapse after California Gov. Newsom stops the approval of new hydraulic fracturing in the state until permits can be reviewed by an independent panel of scientists and imposes a moratorium on new permits for steam-injected oil drilling in the state.

Newsom also says his administration plans to study the possible adoption of buffer zones around oil wells in or near residential neighborhoods, schools, hospitals and other facilities that could be exposed to hazardous fumes.

Steam injection was suspected to be a factor in a spill this summer of 900K gallons of oil and brine from a Chevron facility in Kern County.