U.S. and China to link tariff relief with failed deal from May - Bloomberg

The deal the U.S. and China almost reached in May is now being used as a guide to decide how much tariffs should be rolled back in the first phase of a broader trade pact, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the talks.

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) rises 0.9% in late trading.

The White House is still internally debating the precise percentage, according to two of the people.

The China delegation has demanded that tariffs imposed after May be removed immediately while tariffs imposed before then should be lifted in stages, according to one person.

The tariffs under consideration for a potential rollback include the initial duties on ~$250B in Chinese goods that President Trump imposed last year.

Some of the president's advisers had been in favor of keeping those in place to ensure that China adheres to the agreement. Now they're open to a partial relief in order to get the first phase of the deal done, Bloomberg reports.

