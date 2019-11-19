Big day for Cronos Group after Altria filing

Altria (NYSE:MO) added more than 4M shares to its Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) stake, according to a filing.

Todd Harrison notes the news may not be all that, but instead part of the topping-up provision in regards to the Lord Jones deal. With big-time short interest, it doesn't take a lot to make the stock pop higher. Cronos is ahead by 10% .

In other pot news, the House Judiciary committee is marking up a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.