Canadian crude reportedly stable so far at start of CN Rail strike
- The differential for Western Canada's benchmark heavy crude has not yet reacted to the start of the strike at Canadian National Rail (CNI -1.4%) that could disrupt crude flows to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, according to S&P Global Platts, which last assessed Western Canadian Select at Hardisty at a discount of $18.60/bbl to WTI.
- One reason the price reaction to the strike has been muted is that the front-month contract for WCS changed to January from December on Nov. 15, according to the report; physical trading typically halts for a while following the roll to a new contract month.
- CN Rail carries the bulk of Western Canada's crude-by-rail exports, which topped 310K bbl/day in August.
- The strike has halted grain and fertilizer shipments; potash is the primary fertilizer shipped by CN Rail and comprised nearly 13% of the company's fertilizer and grain revenue in 2018.
- Nutrien (NTR -0.4%) expects the strike will hurt its ability to deliver product to domestic and international customers, including western Canadian farmers wrapping up harvest and fertilizer applications.
- Meanwhile, the Mining Association of Canada says the strike "will result in a severe reduction or elimination of railway capacity and will trigger the closure of mines with concurrent layoffs of thousands of employees beginning in a matter of days."
- The group says the mining industry is the "most significant customer" at CN Rail and competitor Canadian Pacific (CP -2.2%), accounting for slightly more than half of rail freight revenues.
- ETFs: EWC, BBCA, FCAN, HEWC, ZCAN, FLCA