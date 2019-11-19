Methanex downgraded at TD Securities on valuation

Nov. 19, 2019 3:38 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)MEOHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Methanex (MEOH -5%) shares are mauled after TD Securities downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $47 price target, noting the stock has recovered by more than 30% from their late-August low even as the outlook for methanol supply and demand is unchanged to slightly weaker over the period.
  • While further downside risk to pricing should be limited, the potential for methanol-to-olefins utilization rates to come under pressure also suggests limited upside to prices, says TD analyst Cherilyn Radbourne.
  • MEOH's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.
