FHFA to re-propose capital rule for Fannie, Freddie next year

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -3.7% ) and Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC -4.6% ) overseer plans to re-propose the entire regulation on capital requirements for the two home mortgage giants sometime in 2020.

"The 2018 Capital Rule was proposed before FHFA [Federal Housing Finance Agency] began the process of retaining capital at the Enterprises as a first step toward ending the conservatorships," said FHFA Director Mark Calabria.

As such, comments submitted during the previous rulemaking process were submitted under a different set of assumptions.

"During the process of the rulemaking, important issues were identified that will be addressed in the re-proposal," Calabria said.