NTSB chair criticizes Uber's safety culture

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

The chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board criticizes Uber's (UBER +1%) "inefficient safety culture" that led to the fatal self-driving car accident in Arizona last year.

Chairman Robert Sumwalt says "the inappropriate actions of both the automatic driving system as implemented and the vehicle’s human operator were symptoms of a deeper problem."

The board plans to identify the need for "safety risk management requirements for testing automated vehicles on public roads."

The NTSB held a hearing today to determine the probable cause of the accident that killed a pedestrian. The vehicle had a safety driver behind the wheel.

A preliminary NTSB report in May 2018 said Uber's computer control mode disabled driver assistance functions native to the vehicle, including collision avoidance with automatic braking.

