Johnson promises Brexit on Jan. 31, trade deal in 2020

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to take Britain out of the EU by Jan. 31 and reach a new trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.

"We certainly will come out on January the 31st, because we have a deal... that is oven ready," Johson said in a televised debate with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is Johnson's rival for the prime minister spot.

Corbyn, who wants a second referendum on Brexit, said he would honor the results of such a vote.

