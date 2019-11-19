Ballard Power pulls back from recent rally

Ballard Power (BLDP -10.6% ) plunges more than 10%, succumbing to profit-taking following the stock's 80% rally since July and 17% surge over the past three trading days.

On Seeking Alpha, contributor Taylor Dart yesterday told readers it was time to take profits in BLDP after soaring 185% YTD to more than 60% above its 200-day moving average, helped by the first positive quarter of Y/Y revenue growth since FY 2017.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright also recently said BLDP shares were getting a bit frothy, saying near-term expectations were adequately reflected in the stock price as even the company would maintain its leadership in fuel cell energy.