Dish may not be key winner amid Intelsat woes - analyst

Analyst Craig Moffett warns that Dish Network (DISH -2.5% ) may not be the biggest beneficiary of the spectrum setback that has pummeled Intelsat (I -24% ), as some investors expect.

Intelsat is down for a second day since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called for a public auction of the midband satellite spectrum that Intelsat hoped to monetize for 5G use through private auction; shares are now down 54.5% over the two days.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) desperately needs that spectrum, and it could look to buy it from Dish, Moffett says - especially if the T-Mobile/Sprint deal gets blocked.

But it's not clear Dish really "owns" that spectrum, he writes, saying 40% of its holdings aren't actually owned by Dish (Dish has a right of use to publicly owned airwaves) and the question would remain: Who would get the money from such a sale?

That puts Dish in a boat similar to Intelsat's, he notes.