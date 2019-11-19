Dish may not be key winner amid Intelsat woes - analyst

Analyst Craig Moffett warns that Dish Network (DISH -2.5%) may not be the biggest beneficiary of the spectrum setback that has pummeled Intelsat (I -24%), as some investors expect.
Intelsat is down for a second day since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called for a public auction of the midband satellite spectrum that Intelsat hoped to monetize for 5G use through private auction; shares are now down 54.5% over the two days.
Verizon (NYSE:VZ) desperately needs that spectrum, and it could look to buy it from Dish, Moffett says - especially if the T-Mobile/Sprint deal gets blocked.
But it's not clear Dish really "owns" that spectrum, he writes, saying 40% of its holdings aren't actually owned by Dish (Dish has a right of use to publicly owned airwaves) and the question would remain: Who would get the money from such a sale?
That puts Dish in a boat similar to Intelsat's, he notes.
Fellow C-Band Alliance member SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) is down 18.4% today.
