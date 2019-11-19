State AGs agree to (temporarily) halt opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma

Embattled Oxycontin seller Purdue Pharma has convinced 24 states and the District of Columbia to comply with a bankruptcy court injunction stopping opioid epidemic-related lawsuits against the company and Sackler family.

The extension allows more time to conclude settlement talks according to company lawyer Marshall Huebner. The defendants have proposed a broad settlement under which they would cede the business to creditors plus a $3B cash payment but many plaintiffs have opposed the deal as insufficient compensation.

The Sacklers will have to personally contribute in order to resolve the claims, but the exact amount is being hotly debated.

