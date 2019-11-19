Fed, FDIC approve BB&T, SunTrust merger

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. both approved the application by BB&T (NYSE:BBT) to merge with SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

The approval is conditioned on several actions, including BB&T's divestiture of 30 branches and more than $2.4B in deposits.

The Fed also issued a consent order against SunTrust for unfair and deceptive practices.

Between 2013 and 2017, SunTrust made misleading or inaccurate statements to certain business customers. As a condition to the merger, BB&T has committed that the resulting bank will comply with the enforcement action.

The Fed also said it wouldn't object to the updated capital plan submitted by BB&T to reflect the merger.

On Nov. 8, the Justice Department approved the merger after BB&T agreed to divest 28 branches.

Previously: SunTrust and BB&T shareholders approve merger (July 30)