Avaya names Bartolo chief product officer

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) has named Anthony Bartolo as its new chief product officer.

The move is effective Dec. 9.

It's a return to Avaya for Bartolo, who has spent the past several years as executive VP and chief product officer at Tata Communications.

In other executive changes: Chris McGugan (currently senior VP of Solutions and Technology) will report to Bartolo in the newly created role of chief technology officer; and Gaurav Passi (senior VP and president of Cloud) departs the company effective today.