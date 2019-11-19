Urban Outfitters -10% after store sales lag

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) slides after a slight miss with its Q3 report.

Comparable retail segment net sales rose 3% during the quarter, driven by growth in the digital channel which helped to offset negative retail store sales.

Comparable retail segment sales: Free People +9%, Urban Outfitters flat growth and Anthropologie Group +4%.

Wholesale segment net sales fell 7%.

Gross margin was 32.5% of sales vs. 32.7% consensus and 34.7% a year ago.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales rose 10 bps to 24.9%.

Comparable retail segment inventory increased 9% at cost during the quarter.

"Looking ahead to Q4, we’re encouraged by positive sales-to-date but realize our highest volume days have yet to be written," says Urban Outfitters CEo Richard Hayne

URBN -10.00% AH to $25.91.

