Money market inflows beat long-term inflows last month - Morningstar

Money market inflows overwhelmed long-term inflows - $75.3B vs. $29.0B - in October even with the Fed's rate cut, Morningstar reports in its estimates for U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows.

The only long-term category group receiving significant inflows were taxable-fond funds with $41.5B and municipal-bond funds with $8.4B.

U.S. equity funds had outflows of $14.8B during October, bringing YTD outflows to $36.4B.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index led all funds with almost $3.8B in inflows. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) saw the most outflows, ~$5.0B.