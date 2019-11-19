SoftBank launches robotic vacuum in U.S.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) launches the Whiz, which went on sale today for U.S. companies for $499/month.

The autonomous vacuum is a joint project with ICE Robotics and has previously launched in Japan and select markets in Asia.

The Whiz was involved in North American pilots earlier this year, including airports, hotels, and office buildings.

Whiz can record up to 600 cleaning routines and can clean up to 15,000 square feet for three hours on a single charge.

SoftBank's new vacuum is a competitor of sorts for iRobot's (NASDAQ:IRBT) Roomba products.