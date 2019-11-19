S&P flat, Dow down after disappointing retail results

Stocks ended mixed, with the Dow dragged lower by a big drop in Home Depot after the company cut its sales growth outlook, but the broader S&P 500 finished flat and the Nasdaq edged forward to another new record.

Retailers were among the session's biggest losers as the group began reporting Q3 results, with HD slipping nearly 5% and Kohl’s plunging 19.5% after it lowered its profit guidance for the year; the dim forecasts weighed on other retailers, including Macy’s, Nordstrom and Gap.

The retail weakness blunted the S&P's consumer discretionary sector (-1%), but the energy group (-1.5%) finished even worse as WTI December crude settled -3.2% to $5.21/bbl following a report that Russia was not likely to support deeper production cuts at next month's OPEC meeting.

The day's best performers were the health care (+0.7%), information technology (+0.2%), financials (+0.2%) and real estate sectors (+0.2%).

The U.S. Treasury market was relatively quiet, with the two-year yield finishing flat at 1.59% and the 10-year yield slipping 2 bps to 1.79%.