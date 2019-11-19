MGM Growth falls 1.1% after starting share offering

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) slides 1.1% in after-hours trading after starting a public offering of 24M class A shares - half through the direct sale of shares to the underwriters and the rest through forward sale agreements.

MGP expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities.

Under the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 12M shares that will be delivered in the offering.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and the physical settlement of the forward sale agreements primarily to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under two senior secured term loans.

That, it believes, will put it in a good position to be able to complete a potential joint venture with MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and to honor any potential redemption of units representing limited partnership units in MGP's operating partnership held by MGM for cash.