Morgan Stanley joins mortgage sector bulls
- Morgan Stanley mortgage-backed securities analysts change their recommendation on the sector to overweight from neutral, citing attractive starting valuations and a supportive rate outlook, writes Christopher Maloney for Bloomberg.
- Fannie Mae option-adjusted spread over Treasurys and LIBOR shows them both wider YTD, with the spread over LIBOR about double what it was at the end of last year.
- Other firms that have already rated the sector overweight include R.W. Baird, which sees mortgage valuations as compelling "especially when compared to other spread products."
