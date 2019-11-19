Morgan Stanley joins mortgage sector bulls

  • Morgan Stanley mortgage-backed securities analysts change their recommendation on the sector to overweight from neutral, citing attractive starting valuations and a supportive rate outlook, writes Christopher Maloney for Bloomberg.
  • Fannie Mae option-adjusted spread over Treasurys and LIBOR shows them both wider YTD, with the spread over LIBOR about double what it was at the end of last year.
  • Other firms that have already rated the sector overweight include R.W. Baird, which sees mortgage valuations as compelling "especially when compared to other spread products."
  • ETFs: DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS, LMBS, JMT, FMY
