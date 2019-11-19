Diffusion Pharma up 23% after hours on positive TSC data

Thinly traded nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is up 23% after hours in reaction to positive preliminary data from the 19-subject, open-label, dose-escalation lead-in portion of its Phase 3 clinical trial, INTACT, evaluating Trans Sodium Crocetinate (TSC) plus standard-of-care treatment in patients with inoperable glioblastoma.

86% (n=6/7) of patients receiving high-dose TSC are still alive with a median survival time of 14.3 months compared to the historical standard of 9.2 months.

The company says since six patients are still living, median survival will increase and may eventually be better than the results from the Phase 2 trial.

It continues to seek a partner to continue development for the indication.