U.S. crude supply rose nearly 6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 5.95M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 15.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.35M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.2M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.35M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 1.6M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

December WTI crude recently was $55.08/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $55.21/bbl.

