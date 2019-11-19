Goldman expands company research as other retrench - Bloomberg

Nov. 19, 2019 5:07 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • While many of its rivals are scaling back on equity research, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is bolstering its efforts by hiring Bonnie Herzog from Wells Fargo to follow the beverage and tobacco industry and Amit Hazan from Citigroup for medical technology, Bloomberg reports.
  • Goldman plans to boost its coverage to 1,200 companies by the end of 2020, up from fewer than 1,000 two years ago.
  • “One of the dynamics you’re seeing is that our clients are consolidating their spending and their consumption with fewer brokers,” Jim Covello, Goldman's global co-head of single-stock research told Bloomberg. Thus, Goldman aims to be one of the brokers that its clients consolidate with.
  • A new leader, though, may take over the drive to increase coverage.
  • Steve Strongin, global head of research, is among a group of partners expected to leave the firm in coming months, according to people briefed on the discussions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.