Goldman expands company research as other retrench - Bloomberg
Nov. 19, 2019 5:07 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- While many of its rivals are scaling back on equity research, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is bolstering its efforts by hiring Bonnie Herzog from Wells Fargo to follow the beverage and tobacco industry and Amit Hazan from Citigroup for medical technology, Bloomberg reports.
- Goldman plans to boost its coverage to 1,200 companies by the end of 2020, up from fewer than 1,000 two years ago.
- “One of the dynamics you’re seeing is that our clients are consolidating their spending and their consumption with fewer brokers,” Jim Covello, Goldman's global co-head of single-stock research told Bloomberg. Thus, Goldman aims to be one of the brokers that its clients consolidate with.
- A new leader, though, may take over the drive to increase coverage.
- Steve Strongin, global head of research, is among a group of partners expected to leave the firm in coming months, according to people briefed on the discussions.