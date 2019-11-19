Seeking Alpha
Amarin slips 3% on bearish coverage

|About: Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)|By:, SA News Editor

Oppenheimer initiates Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) with an Underperform rating and $7 price target, suggesting a whopping 70% downside from this afternoon's close.

Among the negative items: The 12-month stream of late-stage competitor data beginning next month will increasingly weigh on Vascepa (h/t Notable Calls); the idea of Amarin as an M&A target is likely to diminish over time (h/t Marc Lehman).

Shares are down 3.9% after hours to $21.85.

Apparently included in the Oppenheimer report is a positive read-through for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST), and those shares are up 4.9% after hours.

