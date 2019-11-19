Disney sees $100M 'Frozen 2' debut; Rosenblatt boosts target

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is forecasting a hot debut for a long-awaited sequel: It expects Frozen 2 to draw $100M or so domestically in its first weekend when it opens on Friday.

The film is set for more than 4,400 theaters in North America.

In other Disney news, Rosenblatt raised its price target to a Street-high $175 (18% upside) based on the strength in early subscription uptake from the company's new streaming service - a "faster than expected start" for its top pick in the media space.

It's boosted its expectation for global subscribers to 35M from a previous 10M, which Disney says it's already hit.

And reports show that thousands of early subscribers lost their access to Disney Plus as their accounts went for sale on the dark Web for $3 or even for free. Disney said there was no security breach, meaning the accounts likely were compromised on the users' end (such as through reused passwords leaked from other sites).