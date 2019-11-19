First Bancorp increases dividend, boosts stock buyback program

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) boosts its common stock cash dividend by 50% and increases its share repurchase program by 60%.

FBP declares a cash dividend on its common stock of 18 cents per share, up from its previous dividend rate of 12 cents.

The company's board authorizes the repurchase of up to $40M of common stock, replacing a similar program announced on Feb. 5, 2019 for up to $25M of stock buybacks.

First Bancorp bought $10M of shares under the earlier program.

Before the dividend increase, the company's relative dividend yield score of 2 trailed the average industry average score of 5.