NTSB cites Uber, driver in fatal crash

The NTSB votes 3-0 that the probable cause of Uber's (NYSE:UBER) fatal self-driving vehicle crash was the failure of the driver to monitor the road "because she was visually distracted throughout the trip by her personal cell phone."

The NTSB says contributing factors included Uber's inadequate safety procedures and oversight of the driver.

The board also cited the pedestrian killed in the accident for crossing outside of a crosswalk and Arizona's Department of Transportation for its insufficient oversight of self-driving vehicle testing in the state.

The NTSB wants the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require autonomous vehicle companies to submit safety self-assessment reports to the agency, which is currently only done by a small number of companies.