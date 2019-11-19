Wins Finance gets noncompliance letter from Nasdaq

Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ:WINS) received a letter from Nasdaq List Qualifications stating that the company failed to file its annual report for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 within the allotted time.

The company has until Jan. 17, 2020 to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq.

The company said it was unable to timely file its 2019 20-F due to the uncertainly over the recovery of RMB 580M (~$83M) in principal under an agreement the company entered into in 2014 with Guohong Asset Management, which was due to be repaid in October 2019.

Wins Finance is currently working with its auditors on finalizing the company's financial statements for its fiscal 2019 in light of the uncertainly regarding the payment.