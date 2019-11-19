New Jersey more than doubles offshore wind commitment

New Jersey plans to more than double its target for offshore wind energy production (NYSEARCA:FAN) under an executive order signed today by Gov. Murphy.

The order commits New Jersey to install 7.5 GW of offshore wind by 2035, enough for more than 3.2M homes, or half the state's electricity needs; Murphy had signed an order in 2018 that set a goal of reaching 3.5 GW by 2030.

In June, the state signed an agreement with Denmark energy company Orsted for 1.1 GW of offshore wind to be located off the coast of Atlantic City.

New Jersey utility Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has an option to become an equity investor in the project.

In addition to Orsted, developers Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Atlantic Shores, a venture comprising Shell New Energies (RDS.A, RDS.B) and EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) hold rights to offshore zones in a position to sell power into New Jersey.

ETFs: FAN, ICLN, GEX, PBD, PZD