New Media closes Gannett combination

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has completed its acquisition of Gannett (NYSE:GCI), building a print/digital news juggernaut.

The news comes shortly after both companies' shareholders signed off on the deal.

As expected, Gannett shareholders get $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 shares of New Media common stock for each share of Gannett owned.

Beginning tomorrow, the new combination - operating under the name "Gannett" - will trade on the NYSE under the GCI ticker.

Michael Reed will be chairman and CEO, and Paul Bascobert will be CEO of operating subsidiary Gannett Media Corp.