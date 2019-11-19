Alden becomes top Tribune Publishing shareholder

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) says it has a new top shareholder.

Funds managed by Alden Global Capital bought just over 9.07M shares from Merrick Ventures and former chairman Michael Ferro for $13/share.

That amounts to about 25.2% of the company, making Alden the largest shareholder.

Ferro had presided as chairman over multiple controversies and the company's renaming to Tronc (before it became Tribune Publishing again). He retired from Tronc in March 2018.

The board is in talks with Alden to add two members, to bring its size to eight from six.