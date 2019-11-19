Utilities 'the most underappreciated sector,' T. Rowe Price analyst says

More than just a beaten-down corner of the market, the utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) offers "the best risk-adjusted return opportunities of any sector over the long term," says T. Rowe Price head of investment strategy David Giroux.

Low-cost renewable energy is about to revolutionize the utility sector, Giroux says; if utility companies harness cheaper, cleaner energy sources, that puts downward pressure on costs they bear, which means the companies "can grow their rate base and profits at an accelerating rate without driving up customer bills."

Any investor thinking of positioning for a downturn with consumer staples should consider utilities instead, Giroux says, since they "essentially get similar total return algorithm with no economic, foreign exchange or secular risk."

Among T. Rowe's favorites in the group: AEP, DTE, ES, XEL

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, PUI, SDP, PSCU, JHMU, FUGAX