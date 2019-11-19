Yamana Gold gains after Cerro Moro mine update

Yamana Gold (AUY +1.1% ) unveils exploration results for its Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, which show significant high-grade intersections in an entirely new zone and extensions of previously identified zones.

AUY says drill intercepts are helping to define a significant new mineralized zone along the Naty structure 25 km south of the core mine.

New exploration drilling in core mine area shows high-grade intercepts in the Nini Extension, Tres Lomas, Michelle and Deborah sectors, and high grades in the Martina and Escondida sectors, with select drill intercepts exceed 100 g/t of gold.

AUY says the exploration program has been extended to the entire Cerro Moro concession and now covers the full 150K-hectare land package.