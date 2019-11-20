Fed minutes to tell a story

The Federal Reserve is due to release minutes today of its last meeting in a development that will pull back the curtain on just how much support there is for a long pause before any further interest rate actions.

Economists will also find out if Jerome Powell's view that it would take a "material reassessment" before rates are cut again is on target with the rest of the committee.

The consensus view is that the Federal Reserve is right where it wants to be going into an election year as long as not data surprises occur.