Tension in Hong Kong simmers on

Hong Kong riot police are still surrounding a university campus with a small number of protesters a day after the largest number of arrests and injuries were reported in the city.

The protests in Hong Kong continue to draw attention from outside of China. The latest show of support was from the U.S. Senate, which unanimously passed legislation that supports human rights in Hong Kong. That action drew almost immediate criticism from China's foreign ministry.

On the investing front, the disruption in Hong Kong has held back investor enthusiasm for casino companies with Macau properties, including Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Entertainment & Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).