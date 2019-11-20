Corporate events to watch

Canaan (CAN) and SiTime (SITM) are expected to price their IPOs today. Canaan designs ASICs for Bitcoin mining and AI applications, while SiTime offers MEMS-based silicon timing solutions benefit a wide range of applications.

Retail will be on display, with Lowe's, Target, Jack in the Box and Sonos all stepping into the earnings confessional.

Also, a number of companies are hosting analyst day events, during which guidance could be refreshed. Watch for updates from Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).